Revealed: Map shows parts of Suffolk coast at risk from sea level rises

A map showing the parts of the Suffolk coast that will be in danger should the sea level rise by one metre has been published. - Credit: CLIMATE CENTRAL

A map revealing the areas along the Suffolk coast in danger from sea level rises and flooding has been published.

The map highlights in red the areas that will be underwater if the sea level rises one metre beyond the current high tide line.

Climate Central, a non-profit organisation of scientists and science journalists, produced the map based on "peer-reviewed science in leading journals".

The group says a one-metre rise in sea levels "could be reached through combinations of sea level rise, tides, and storm surge".

However, they add that "as these maps incorporate big datasets, which always include some error, these maps should be regarded as screening tools to identify places that may require deeper investigation of risk".

In 2019, the Met Office found that sea levels in London – the closest point to Suffolk in the study – could rise by as much as 1.4-4.3m by 2100, though this could be kept to 0.5-2.2m if low emissions targets are met.



