Teenage climate activist Eva is making her mark

Eva is passionate about her cause and hopes to raise as much awareness as possible. Picture: CHARLOTTE LEEDER Archant

A teenager from Woodbridge protesting against climate change is making her mark across the UK in a bid to raise awareness about global destruction.

Eva Garayalde from Woodbridge delivering one of her speeches on climate change. Picture: CHARLOTTE LEEDER Eva Garayalde from Woodbridge delivering one of her speeches on climate change. Picture: CHARLOTTE LEEDER

Eva Garayalde, 13, began her campaign in March this year after witnessing the uprising of activists including Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion.

She felt compelled to begin her crusade of campaigning in an effort to make the world a better place.

Having delivered over 15 public speeches at FolkEast, the Ipswich Mayday Festival and at Burston Rally to name a few, Eva is becoming well versed in addressing her audiences.

Having been nominated for a Stars of Suffolk Award recently in the Young Person of the Year category, Eva is gaining notoriety in her quest for ecological success and said: "It's great to get recognition from Stars of Suffolk.

Eva's meeting with Rajang the orangutan at Colchester Zoo was a pivotal moment in her life. Picture: CHARLOTTE LEEDER Eva's meeting with Rajang the orangutan at Colchester Zoo was a pivotal moment in her life. Picture: CHARLOTTE LEEDER

"I really want to inspire other young people to campaign for climate justice. The best thing of all is when people join the movement and we start making real change around the world."

More recently she has spoken in London alongside fellow activist Dominic Douse, 14, with the Road Transport Industrial Sector Committee for the London and Eastern Region to talk about the youth strike and how to protect and transform jobs amid the changes being made.

Chairman Richard Allday said after the conference: "We are going to request that the Regional Committee urges all 19 industrial sectors to similarly invite youth climate strikers to speak. We will send a motion to the National Road Sector Transport Committee that they invite youth strikers to speak to the National Committee and all delegates present agreed they would argue for youth climate speakers and just transition representatives to address their branch and work place meetings."

They also passed a resolution declaring a climate emergency and are seeking ways to work with the youth climate movement and other environmental groups to maximise the chances of addressing the situation.

With further strikes planned across Suffolk on November 29, including in Ipswich and Woodbridge, Mr Allday concluded: "The delegates will also send support to youth climate strikers in their areas for November 29."

Mum Charlotte Leeder: "I am proud that Eva is using her communication skills and sheer commitment to work on this campaign and inspire people.

"I will support her all the way and do whatever I can. It takes a lot of courage to speak to hundreds of people about fear and the big changes we all face.

"I wish she was not facing this along with her generation so it is not really a time for celebration. I want people to listen to the science and respond positively as adults with everything they can."