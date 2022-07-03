Hundreds gather to share solutions at town's first climate march

Gallery

More than 300 people took part in the very first climate justice march in Felixstowe to encourage others to implement six practical climate justice solutions.

Dr Adrian Cooper, the organiser, said that the march “exceeded all his expectations”.

Climate change march in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The march aimed to promote six climate justice solutions, which are: walking and cycling on short local journeys to cut emissions; using more public transport, recycling digital equipment, installing solar panels on roofs of homes, work, schools and public buildings, eating less meat to reduce deforestation and encouraging our friends, family and neighbours to adopt those solutions.

Dr Cooper said: “The march wasn't just to have fun, it wasn't just to have a get-together, it was to launch those solutions.

Climate change march in Felixstowe, the organiser, Dr Adrian Cooper - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“Talks about climate justice have to end and the implementation of climate justice solutions has to start now, so our encouragement of local people to adopt those six solutions is what today was really all about.”

The march also included speeches from different local groups, such as Felixstowe Fairtrade, the community nature reserve, and residents who wanted to share their points of view on the climate change issue.

Climate change march in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Dr Cooper said: “It was a real day of purpose. Many children took part in our march, which was very encouraging.

“What was particularly encouraging was that those children have a real passion, and they're doing their own little projects to raise awareness among their friends.

Climate change march in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“They were really inspiring, speaking with passion and with insight about the environment. They spoke about climate justice and the need for climate justice in their schools and in their communities, so they were perhaps the best speakers.”

Climate change march in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Dr Cooper said that his community is now going to spend the next few months implementing the six climate justice solutions, and then, later on in the year, the people of Felixstowe will roll out some more ideas.

Climate change march in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“Climate justice is a massive issue. No one will deny that. We don't pretend our six solutions are anything more than a start, but it’s a good start.

“More should be done and more can be done, so we will be rolling out more ideas and solutions soon.”

Climate change march in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond



