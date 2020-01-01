E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Kind’ grandfather died in house fire despite neighbour’s attempts to save him, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 07:54 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:54 02 May 2020

Clive Connolly, 74 died in a house fire in Yoxford Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Clive Connolly, 74 died in a house fire in Yoxford Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

A ‘kind and caring’ grandfather died after an intense fire destroyed his Yoxford home, despite the brave efforts of his neighbours.

Clive Connolly, 74, died in a house fire in Yoxford Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHClive Connolly, 74, died in a house fire in Yoxford Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Clive Connolly sadly lost his life when his home in Grove Side, Yoxford caught alight on December 15, 2018.

The 74-year-old was found by fire fighters in the living room of his house, where he was born and lived for most of his life.

An inquest investigating the circumstances around his death concluded yesterday at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich.

The court heard how Mr Connolly’s neighbour, Ben Morphey was woken by his wife who heard an alarm at around 5am.

Clive Connolly, 74, died in a house fire in Yoxford Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHClive Connolly, 74, died in a house fire in Yoxford Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

He went to his neighbour’s house and managed to get in through an unlocked back door before being beaten back by the fire.

He then got a ladder and a hammer and smashed his way through an upstairs window but again was forced back by thick, black smoke.

After extinguishing the blaze shortly after their arrival, fire fighters found Mr Connolly on the floor of his living room where he was pronounced dead.

His dog, Max, also died.

A fire investigation found no conclusive evidence of the cause of the fire due to the extent of the damage caused by the blaze.

You may also want to watch:

However, they did find evidence of a pair of jeans that they believed may have caught alight after being placed in front of an open fire to dry.

They described the blaze as a “tragic accident”.

In a statement read out to the court, Mr Connolly’s sister Martina Holmes described the former parish councillor and postman as being a “big character with an even bigger heart”. She said: “Almost all of his 74 years he spent in Yoxford.

“He was very passionate about his village where he was a well loved and valid member of the local community. Clive loved his village and even more so he loved the people he shared it with.

“He lived his life with a big smile bringing joy and love to those around him.

“A kind, caring, generous man who was always there for us. We will miss you dearly.”

Concluding the inquest, senior coroner Nigel Parsley gave Mr Connolly’s medical cause of death as smoke inhalation before recording that he died as the result of an accident.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Region ‘could emerge from lockdown crisis stronger’ as employers re-shape workplace

Could workplace norms change after the coronavirus crisis? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Ipswich children’s nursery says it is staying open despite government “U-turn” over financial support

A Busy Bees Nursery display created by children to make NHS staff smile Picture: BUSY BEES

‘Cheeky and loving’ 22-year-old’s car swerved off A14 for ‘unknown reason’, inquest hears

Andrew Warne was a keen stock car racer Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

‘Kind’ grandfather died in house fire despite neighbour’s attempts to save him, inquest hears

Clive Connolly, 74 died in a house fire in Yoxford Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Tell us – how have your shopping habits changed?

How have your shopping habits changed? Take part in our survey to tell us how lockdown has impacted your attitude. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24