PUBLISHED: 15:35 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 12 March 2019

Clocks go forward at the end of the month

Clocks go forward at the end of the month

British summer time is just around the corner because the clocks are due to go forward later this month.

This means the evenings will be lighter for longer but early risers may find themselves waking to darkness for a few weeks.

The clocks go forward at 1am on Sunday, March 31 - which is also Mother’s Day.

The change means we will all lose an hour’s sleep overnight on Saturday.

While most digital clocks, phones and even car displays will update automatically, you will still need to change traditional clocks and watches.

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

