When do the clocks go forward?

Clocks go forward at the end of the month

British summer time is just around the corner because the clocks are due to go forward later this month.

This means the evenings will be lighter for longer but early risers may find themselves waking to darkness for a few weeks.

The clocks go forward at 1am on Sunday, March 31 - which is also Mother’s Day.

The change means we will all lose an hour’s sleep overnight on Saturday.

While most digital clocks, phones and even car displays will update automatically, you will still need to change traditional clocks and watches.