When do the clocks go forward?

When do the clocks go forward? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

The clocks go forward this weekend meaning we will lose an hour of sleep, but with the country in lockdown mode we have plenty of time to catch up.

Usually the thought of an hour less in bed would be frustrating for many working people, but with the country essentially unable to leave their homes we can easily find a way to get the hour back.

On Sunday, March 29 the clocks will jump forward one hour at 1am, meaning the country will revert to British Summer Time.

This means the evenings will be lighter for longer, but early risers may find themselves waking to darkness for a few weeks.

The change means we will all lose an hour of sleep overnight on Saturday, but it should see warmer temperatures on the horizon.

While most digital clocks, phones and even car displays will update automatically, you will still need to change analogue clocks and watches.

Why do we change the clocks?

The tradition started in America in 1784 when inventor Benjamin Franklin decided to get up earlier, making the most of the daylight hours and saving on the cost of candles.

It took more than 100 years for the concept to be adopted this side of the Atlantic.

William Willet, the great-great-grandfather of Coldplay singer Chris Martin, devoted his final years to campaigning for the practice to be adopted.

His campaign focused on the benefits of using the natural daylight to our advantage, saving energy and helping the war effort - and after years of being discussed by the government it was finally introduced in the UK after the Summer Time Act was passed in 1916.

Sadly Willet died before the act was passed.