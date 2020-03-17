Burglar steals garden tractor and bottles of wine

The burglary took place on Snipe Farm Road in Clopton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A garden tractor, a bike and bottles of wine were among the items stolen from a property over the weekend.

The burglary took place between midnight and 7.30am on Sunday, March 16 at a barn on Snipe Farm Road, Clopton.

Burglars broke the padlock on the barn before stealing a number of items including an orange Kubota GR2120 garden tractor, a ladys’ pedal cycle and a large quantity of bottles of wine.

Officers are now looking to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area.

Those with any information should contact use the reference 37/16063/20 and contact PC 265 Beckwith Trudie.Beckwith@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101.