Can you guess these 10 everyday items up close?

26 November, 2018 - 13:30
Can you work out what this is a close-up of? Picture: VERVE SEARCH

Archant

Under extreme zoom, familiar everyday objects can become unrecognisable.

A close-up of a bell pepper. Picture: VERVE SEARCHA close-up of a bell pepper. Picture: VERVE SEARCH

Test yourself and take part in this close-up challenge, created be Lenstore, and see whether you can identify the items pictured using macrophotography which combines microscopes with photography.

From cereal to dried pasta and pages of a book and guitar strings, you will be shown a series of 10 images and given 30 seconds to identify what has been photographed.

To make it a little easier, the image will slowly zoom out to reveal more and there is a multiple-choice answer.

Macrophotography is extreme close-up photography in which the size of the subject in the photographer is larger than life size.

It is usually of very small items such as raindrops, insects or of the finer details of something not immediately apparent to the naked eye.

When fully zoomed in, it can look like something else entirely.

