Burst pipe causes cloudy tap water and road closures in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 15:35 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 14 October 2019

Wendy Scammell shared a photo of her cloudy tap water in a Hadleigh Facebook group. Picture: WENDY SCAMMELL

Wendy Scammell shared a photo of her cloudy tap water in a Hadleigh Facebook group. Picture: WENDY SCAMMELL

WENDY SCAMMELL

Residents have reported issues with their tap water being 'cloudy' and 'discoloured' after a burst water main in Layham is causing problems in and around the Hadleigh area.

Many people have taken to Facebook to share their concerns about drinking their tap water - which for the last 24 hours has been coming out cloudy and 'merky'.

The first reports of the cloudy water surfaced online on Sunday morning, with one resident saying they "weren't sure if it was safe to drink".

Anglian Water have now confirmed that the cloudy water is a result of a burst water mains in Upper Street in Layham, which their teams are currently working to repair.

A spokesman said: "A small number of properties in the area may be experiencing a reduction in water pressure, or some discolouration of their tap water.

"Cloudy water is caused by tiny air bubbles in the water which make it appear white. They're not harmful and quickly clear, rising from the bottom of the glass upwards.

"Once the pipe is repaired, we will be carrying out flushing in the area to ensure that our water quality is returned to our usual high standards."

A lane closure is also currently in place on Upper Street in Layham to allow teams from Anglian Water to make the necessary repairs to the pipe as quickly and as safely as possible.

One resident said: "There's a burst water pipe at the end of our road opposite Layham Hall. It's like a big lake on the field."

Anglian Water confirmed that they are aiming to have the problems resolved as quickly as possible, however their website states an estimated completion date of Wednesday, October 16 at 12pm.

A spokesman added: "We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and we'd like to thank local residents and road users for their patience while we complete this vital work."

