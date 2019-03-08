Partly Cloudy

Co-op staff threatened at knifepoint during robbery

PUBLISHED: 16:52 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 27 June 2019

The Co-op in Out Risbygate was held up on Wednesday Picture: ARCHANT

The Co-op in Out Risbygate was held up on Wednesday Picture: ARCHANT

A robber jumped over the counter at a Bury St Edmunds convenience store and threatened staff with a knife last night.

The incident happened at the Co-op in Out Risbygate and police are appealing for any witnesses - or anyone driving in the vicinity around the time who has a dashcam in their vehicle - to come forward.

A man entered the shop around 7.20pm and jumped over the counter and demanded money before producing a knife.

He then stole cash out of the till before leaving the shop and was seen running away from the Co-op up Albert Street and turning left into Princes Street.

No-one was harmed during the incident.

The man is described as being dressed in dark-coloured clothing with a hood pulled up around his face. He was also wearing yellow tinted glasses.

Detectives would also like to identify a man with a mountain bike stood in the doorway during the robbery. He was wearing a black hooded top and beige combat trousers and had a red/black bicycle.

It isn't the first time the Out Risbygate store has been targeted.

In October 2016, two robbers held up the store and stole two cash boxes before fleeing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 37119/19, or by providing an online update via the constabulary website.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form here.

