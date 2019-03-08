E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Psychiatrist at Suffolk's mental health trust facing sexual misconduct allegations

PUBLISHED: 09:39 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 27 October 2019

Dr Ugbo is understood to be working as part of the Coastal IDT, which includes Walker Close in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

An NHS psychiatrist currently working at Suffolk's mental health trust is facing allegations of sexual misconduct towards five female colleagues in Portsmouth, it has been revealed.

Dr James Ugbo, who has been working for the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) as a locum for around two years, is alleged to have behaved in an inappropriate and sexually motivated way towards five women while working at a mental health hospital in Havant, near Portsmouth.

The 57-year-old is understood to be working in the trust's Coastal Integrated Delivery Team (IDT), including at Walker Close, an Ipswich-based learning disability unit which had to shut last year because no psychiatrist was available.

A tribunal is currently under way in Manchester, having started this week, looking into the allegations facing Dr Ugbo.

His alleged sexual misconduct is said to have taken place at Elmleigh Hospital, between 2015 and 2017.

An NSFT spokesman said: "Dr Ugbo has been working for the trust for about two years as a locum in east Suffolk.

"We will not be making any further comment until the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing has concluded and the outcome is known."

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Police tape off area near pub after reports of stabbing

A huge police presence is at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

