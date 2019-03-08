Psychiatrist at Suffolk's mental health trust facing sexual misconduct allegations

An NHS psychiatrist currently working at Suffolk's mental health trust is facing allegations of sexual misconduct towards five female colleagues in Portsmouth, it has been revealed.

Dr James Ugbo, who has been working for the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) as a locum for around two years, is alleged to have behaved in an inappropriate and sexually motivated way towards five women while working at a mental health hospital in Havant, near Portsmouth.

The 57-year-old is understood to be working in the trust's Coastal Integrated Delivery Team (IDT), including at Walker Close, an Ipswich-based learning disability unit which had to shut last year because no psychiatrist was available.

A tribunal is currently under way in Manchester, having started this week, looking into the allegations facing Dr Ugbo.

His alleged sexual misconduct is said to have taken place at Elmleigh Hospital, between 2015 and 2017.

An NSFT spokesman said: "Dr Ugbo has been working for the trust for about two years as a locum in east Suffolk.

"We will not be making any further comment until the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing has concluded and the outcome is known."