Woman airlifted to hospital after fall in Woodbridge
Published: 4:13 PM May 19, 2021
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A woman has been airlifted to hospital by the Coastguard after falling near the River Deben.
The Coastguard and the ambulance service were called to the river in Woodbridge around 11.50am Wednesday, after receiving reports a woman was injured on the river's east bank.
Coastguard teams from Felixstowe and Shingle Street attended the scene, alongside the agency's search and rescue helicopter from Lydd in Kent.
A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said the woman was winched by the helicopter and transferred to Ipswich Hospital for further care.
The extent of her injuries have not been confirmed.
The East of England Ambulance Service has also been approached for comment.
Most Read
- 1 Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy
- 2 From Ipswich to Eye - the origins of 9 Suffolk town and village names
- 3 Town looking into Portman Road safe standing area ahead of new season
- 4 Could any released Bristol City players reunite with Ashton at Ipswich?
- 5 League One side target Judge following Ipswich exit
- 6 Motorcyclist dies following collision with lorry on A143
- 7 Wrong way A12 driver flees scene after causing crash
- 8 No space on the train for Dunwich Dynamo cycles
- 9 Serious accident on A143 near Stanton
- 10 The 10 Everton youngsters Jeffers might recommend for Ipswich