Woman airlifted to hospital after fall in Woodbridge

Published: 4:13 PM May 19, 2021

The Coastguard helicopter was called to the scene in Woodbridge (stock photo) - Credit: Chris Bishop

A woman has been airlifted to hospital by the Coastguard after falling near the River Deben.

The Coastguard and the ambulance service were called to the river in Woodbridge around 11.50am Wednesday, after receiving reports a woman was injured on the river's east bank.

Coastguard teams from Felixstowe and Shingle Street attended the scene, alongside the agency's search and rescue helicopter from Lydd in Kent.

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said the woman was winched by the helicopter and transferred to Ipswich Hospital for further care.

The extent of her injuries have not been confirmed.

The East of England Ambulance Service has also been approached for comment.