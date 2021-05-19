News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Woman airlifted to hospital after fall in Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:13 PM May 19, 2021   
Hunstanton rescue

The Coastguard helicopter was called to the scene in Woodbridge (stock photo) - Credit: Chris Bishop

A woman has been airlifted to hospital by the Coastguard after falling near the River Deben.

The Coastguard and the ambulance service were called to the river in Woodbridge around 11.50am Wednesday, after receiving reports a woman was injured on the river's east bank.

Coastguard teams from Felixstowe and Shingle Street attended the scene, alongside the agency's search and rescue helicopter from Lydd in Kent.

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said the woman was winched by the helicopter and transferred to Ipswich Hospital for further care.

The extent of her injuries have not been confirmed.

The East of England Ambulance Service has also been approached for comment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy
  2. 2 From Ipswich to Eye - the origins of 9 Suffolk town and village names
  3. 3 Town looking into Portman Road safe standing area ahead of new season
  1. 4 Could any released Bristol City players reunite with Ashton at Ipswich?
  2. 5 League One side target Judge following Ipswich exit
  3. 6 Motorcyclist dies following collision with lorry on A143
  4. 7 Wrong way A12 driver flees scene after causing crash
  5. 8 No space on the train for Dunwich Dynamo cycles
  6. 9 Serious accident on A143 near Stanton
  7. 10 The 10 Everton youngsters Jeffers might recommend for Ipswich
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A134 collision

Passenger falls off motorbike on A134

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Heyes, died after a collision on the A14 near Stowmarket last week

A14

Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A number of caravans have pitched up at the Portman Road car park in Ipswich

Caravans pitched at Portman Road car park

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Clapham is the new head coach of the Loughborough University football team

Football

Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon