Four rescued from boat after it ran aground

PUBLISHED: 05:30 31 October 2019

Crews were asked to help a boat which had run aground Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Rescue teams were called to the River Deben after a boat ran aground near Woodbridge.

Members of the Felixstowe and Shingle Street Coastguard Rescue teams were called to the vessel, a rowing boat, which had run aground at Kyson, alongside Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

Three adults and a child were rescued by the teams and brought to safety.

A spokesman for Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team said: "At just before 5.30pm on October 29 HM Coastguard was asked to assist with a rowing boat which had run aground on a sand bank in the River Deben, near Woodbridge, with four people on board.

"A Senior Coastguard Operations Officer and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Holbrook, Felixstowe and Shingle Street were sent, along with Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

"All four people on board were safely rescued. Specialist mud rescue equipment was used by the Coastguard Rescue Teams from Felixstowe and Shingle Street."

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The coastguard called us to assist with a rescue at the River Deben where people were on board a boat which had got suck in the mud.

"There were three adults and one child on board, who were all safely rescued."

