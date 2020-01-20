E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coastguard helicopter deployed to medical emergency

PUBLISHED: 22:13 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:25 20 January 2020

The coastguard were called into action Picture: ARCHANT

The coastguard were called into action Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A coastguard helicopter was dispatched to Suffolk to assist with the medical evacuation of a person from a ferry.

Residents reported seeing the helicopter hovering over the Shotley Peninsula on Monday evening and HM Coastguard confirmed an aircraft from Kent was deployed to the emergency.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard was called at around 6.05pm on Monday to assist with the medical evacuation of a person from a ferry.

"A helicopter from Lydd was sent and a coastguard rescue team from Felixstowe prepared the landing site at Ipswich Hospital but the helicopter was not required. The person was taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service."

