Coastguards issue stark warning that people could die on beaches this weekend

PUBLISHED: 20:15 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:15 29 May 2020

HM Coastguard have issued a stark warning for those heading to the beaches this weekend. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

People heading to beaches this weekend are in real danger if they don’t take personal responsibility to stay safe with a lack of lifeguards at the moment, the coastguard has warned.

Three people died in separate incidents in the UK last weekend and HM Coastguard say there could be more fatalities in the next few days as glorious sunshine draws people to the coast.

Now that lockdown restrictions have eased, visits to the coast are allowed – but the majority of beaches will not be have lifeguards and local authorities and landowners may not have the opportunity to make their usual safety provisions.

Claire Hughes, director of HM Coastguard, said: “Don’t make this weekend’s trip to the coast memorable for all the wrong reasons.

“We can’t emphasise this enough – the sea has no respect for whether you’re local or not, whether you’re experienced or not. The sea is unmerciful if it catches you out.

“But help us to help you. We know how beautiful the coast is but it’s deadly if you get it wrong and your choices might put your family and friends at risk as well as yourself.

“Every time our frontline responders respond, as they always do and always will, they’re put at risk too.”

People are being urged to check tide times, be wary of currents and rip tides, leave the inflatables at home and to ensure phones are fully charged or another means of contact is available.

People are asked to look out for each other and if they get in trouble to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

