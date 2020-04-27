Man arrested after armed police called to Suffolk flat

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY Archant

A man has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident at a block of flats in Woodbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called just after 1.45pm this afternoon to reports that a man was causing damage and making threats to another man at a block of flats in Cobbold Road.

On arrival the man began to make threats towards officers, threw items out of a window and threatened to harm himself.

Armed police and negotiators were amongst a number of units to respond to the incident, which was safely resolved just after 6.15pm when officers entered the flat and detained the individual concerned.

A man aged in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and he has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Locals had reported hearing gun shots, however officers have confirmed this to be untrue.