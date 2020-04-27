Man arrested after armed police called to Suffolk flat
PUBLISHED: 20:34 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:46 27 April 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident at a block of flats in Woodbridge.
Officers were called just after 1.45pm this afternoon to reports that a man was causing damage and making threats to another man at a block of flats in Cobbold Road.
On arrival the man began to make threats towards officers, threw items out of a window and threatened to harm himself.
Armed police and negotiators were amongst a number of units to respond to the incident, which was safely resolved just after 6.15pm when officers entered the flat and detained the individual concerned.
A man aged in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and he has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Locals had reported hearing gun shots, however officers have confirmed this to be untrue.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.