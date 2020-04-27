Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident
PUBLISHED: 18:05 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 27 April 2020
An armed response team and a police dog unit are responding to an incident in a house in Woodbridge.
Officers were initially called to the scene at around 3pm today after residents reported seeing a man holding a large knife near a property in Cobbold Road.
Suffolk police responded due to concerns over the person’s safety and have since locked down the area.
At least five police cars and two ambulances are at the scene and officers have confirmed they are negotiating with the man who remains inside a property.
Officers have added that there is no threat to the wider public.
The police will remain at the scene until the incident is over.
