Holidays are not coming to Ipswich this year

The Coca Cola truck will not come to Ipswich this year, 2018. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Coca Cola truck, which is known for it’s festive tune ‘the holidays are coming’, will not be spreading its Christmas cheer in Ipswich this year.

Coca Cola has taken Ipswich off its list. Picture: GREGG BROWN Coca Cola has taken Ipswich off its list. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The red American-style lorry has visited our town several times making pit-stops outside the Town Hall and in more recent years the Asda store on the Whitehouse Industrial Estate.

A Coca Cola spokesperson revealed the vehicle embarks on a new journey each year and is the reason behind Ipswich being missed.

They said: “We try to cover as much of the country as we can but unfortunately we can’t visit every town and city.

“We update the route every year, making sure we visit locations which are easily accessible from the surrounding areas.

“This year we are spending longer in each location, allowing those in nearby areas more time to travel to their nearest truck.”

The Coca Cola Christmas truck is now in its eighth year and will begin its route in Glasgow. It will then travel to 22 other locations including Exeter, Newcastle, Cardiff, Sheffield, Manchester, and finishes in Croydon.

In previous years the Coca Cola vehicle has caused some controversy with some against the promotion of sugary drinks to children.

What do you think about the ‘holiday’ truck? Will you miss it this year? Email your thoughts here.