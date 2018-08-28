Partly Cloudy

Breaking News

Third arrest made following death and cocaine police warning

PUBLISHED: 13:05 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:05 25 November 2018

Police in Essex have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of cocaine following the death of a Colchester man Picture: ARCHANT

Police in Essex have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of cocaine following the death of a Colchester man Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 20-year-old man from north Essex has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after a man died.

A second person has been arresred following the death of a man in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA second person has been arresred following the death of a man in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers executed a warrant in Clarendon Way, Colchester, at around 8pm last night and arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He remains in custody for questioning.

This follows the Essex Police warning, relating to a dangerous batch of the class A drug cocaine.

The warning came after a 22-year-old died in the early hours of Saturday morning, November 25, at an address in Egerton Green Road, Colchester.

A 20-year-old woman from Colchester, who also became unwell, remains in hospital but is in a stable condition.

She is currently assisting police with their investigation.

Last night’s arrest is the third made in the wake of the man’s death on Saturday.

Two more men, aged 20 and 35, from Colchester were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences but have been released under investigation.

Essex Police urge anyone who feels unwell after taking drugs in the area to seek medical advice.

If you have any information or any concerns, please call Colchester CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Man arrested in connection with serious assault of elderly man

12:13 Katy Sandalls
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a serious assault in Bury St Edmunds which left a man in a critical state in hospital.

Missing 14-year-old returns home

11:34 Dominic Moffitt
Police have thanked the public for their help in finding Brook Lucas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The teenage boy who was reported missing by Suffolk police has returned safe and well.

Missing 44-year-old last seen on Wednesday

11:20 Dominic Moffitt
Have you seen Victoria Stevens? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A middle-aged woman has gone missing from north Essex.

Video WATCH: 30 dogs tuck in to ‘pupcakes’ and doggy bags at pub’s paw-some party

10:33 Sophie Barnett
The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Dog shaped cookies, party hats and dog brew were served at the ‘Dog’s Deli’ in Grundisburgh where punters and pooches gathered to celebrate the pub being voted the most dog-friendly in the country.

Three arrested after drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

10:32 Dominic Moffitt
Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Three people have been detained after emergency services scoured a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for suspected hare coursing activity.

What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

10:21 Judy Rimmer
This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

