Third arrest made following death and cocaine police warning

Police in Essex have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of cocaine following the death of a Colchester man

A 20-year-old man from north Essex has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after a man died.

A second person has been arresred following the death of a man in Colchester

Officers executed a warrant in Clarendon Way, Colchester, at around 8pm last night and arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He remains in custody for questioning.

This follows the Essex Police warning, relating to a dangerous batch of the class A drug cocaine.

The warning came after a 22-year-old died in the early hours of Saturday morning, November 25, at an address in Egerton Green Road, Colchester.

A 20-year-old woman from Colchester, who also became unwell, remains in hospital but is in a stable condition.

She is currently assisting police with their investigation.

Last night’s arrest is the third made in the wake of the man’s death on Saturday.

Two more men, aged 20 and 35, from Colchester were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences but have been released under investigation.

Essex Police urge anyone who feels unwell after taking drugs in the area to seek medical advice.

If you have any information or any concerns, please call Colchester CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.