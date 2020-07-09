E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Can you help? Dog stolen from Suffolk farm

PUBLISHED: 16:54 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 09 July 2020

Penny the cocker spaniel was stolen from a garden in Holywell Row, near Bury St Edmunds, on July 6 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A dog has been stolen from a farm near Bury St Edmunds.

A seven-year-old cocker spaniel called Penny was last seen in an enclosed pen in the garden of a farm in Holywell Row on Monday, July 6.

Police report that at some point between 1pm and 2.20pm Penny was stolen and Suffolk Constabulary are asking for any witnesses or those with information regarding the incident to come forward.

Penny has black fur with a white bib and lip markings.

Anyone with any knowledge of the theft should contact Mildenhall police quoting crime reference 37/38055/20.

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at 'secret' Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

