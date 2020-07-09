Can you help? Dog stolen from Suffolk farm
PUBLISHED: 16:54 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 09 July 2020
A dog has been stolen from a farm near Bury St Edmunds.
A seven-year-old cocker spaniel called Penny was last seen in an enclosed pen in the garden of a farm in Holywell Row on Monday, July 6.
Police report that at some point between 1pm and 2.20pm Penny was stolen and Suffolk Constabulary are asking for any witnesses or those with information regarding the incident to come forward.
Penny has black fur with a white bib and lip markings.
Anyone with any knowledge of the theft should contact Mildenhall police quoting crime reference 37/38055/20.
