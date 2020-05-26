E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two cocker spaniels stolen from kennel overnight

PUBLISHED: 17:48 26 May 2020

The two cocker spaniels were stolen from a kennel in Alderton, near Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for information after two cocker spaniels were stolen from a kennel near Woodbridge overnight.

Suffolk police said the dogs were stolen in Alderton between 8pm on Monday and 5.30am on Tuesday.

One of the cocker spaniels has black fur and is six years old, while the other has brown fur with a white chest and is one and a half years old.

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/28685/20.

