Coco, 12, has been missing form her Offton home for four weeks. Picture: THE GREEN FAMILY Archant

A devastated family from Suffolk are asking for the public’s help to search for their elderly rescue dog who has been missing for more than four weeks.

Coco, a female English Springer Spaniel, went missing shortly after arriving with her new family in Offton, Suffolk, just as the country went into lockdown.

The 12-year-old spaniel has a heart murmur, is starting to go blind and deaf and had only just met her new family Gary and Jessica Green when she slipped her lead.

In the initial days of going missing, it’s believed that Coco stayed close to home, however, it is now thought she has since moved on and, with a lack of sightings and lockdown, the search is becoming increasingly difficult.

Coco’s family and friends have enlisted help from across the country and a Facebook page was set up to try and raise awareness. So far more than 430 people have joined.

The family are this week appealing for further help from the public.

Coco’s owner Gary said: “We want to ask people if they could please visit her Facebook page, print off some posters and pop them in their windows – even their car windows.

“We know awareness is key and this is the only way we are going to be able to do that during lockdown.

“We are hoping that if people can put posters in their windows and that they can keep their eyes open for her while out on their daily exercise, or essential car journeys.”

Although Coco, who is very nervous, went missing from Offton it is likely she has now travelled further afield.

There have been recent sightings of a dog matching her description closer to Colchester, Essex, so anyone who lives within a 20-mile radius of either location is asked to keep their eyes peeled for her.

Anyone who spots Coco is asked to contact 07714 204871 immediately, taking note of the location and time.

AThey are also asked to take a photograph if possible to help her owners identify her.