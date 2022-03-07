Four fire engines called to rescue deer tangled in netting

Fire crews were called to rescue a deer trapped in water during the early hours of this morning - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have freed a deer found caught in some netting in Coddenham in the early hours of this morning.

Crews attended the incident which saw the animal stuck in a stream in Needham Road at 4.45am today, Monday, March 7.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that the firefighters were called by police to help rescue the animal from the netting.

Crews successfully rescued the deer from the water at 6.03am.

Engines from Needham Market, Stowmarket and Princes Street station in Ipswich attended the incident.