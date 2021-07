Published: 12:57 PM July 13, 2021

A crash involving a car and pick-up truck has left two roads closed in Coddenham. - Credit: Archant

A crash involving a car and a pick-up truck has left two roads closed in Coddenham, near the A14.

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Sandy Lane and Church Lane at around 11.45am today.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance.

No injuries have been reported but the roads will be closed to allow recovery of both vehicles to take place.