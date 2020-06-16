E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Therese Coffey takes on Marcus Rashford in Twitter row on poverty

PUBLISHED: 10:11 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 16 June 2020

Therese Coffey has found herself in a Twitter spat with Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Therese Coffey has found herself in a Twitter spat with Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

PA Wire

Suffolk Coastal MP and cabinet minister Dr Therese Coffey has found herself embroiled in a Twitter row with Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford who has found himself in the headlines this week after highlighting child poverty.

The 22-year-old star tweeted early on Tuesday that people who were having a shower today should remember those who had a shower today should remember those who had had their water supply cut off during the lockdown.

Dr Coffey, who is work and pensions secretary, replied that water supplies were not being disconnected during the lockdown.

But this has been the only direct government response to Mr Rashford’s concerns about child poverty and his call for food vouchers to continue to be given to the poorest families during the school summer holiday. He drew on his experience of growing up as one of five children to a single mother – and of how he had sometimes gone to bed hungry.

Government ministers have not agreed to continue the food vouchers scheme – which was set up instead of free school meals – and have tried to avoid directly engaging with points made by Mr Rashford, until the Tweet from Dr Coffey.

You may also want to watch:

In a response to her message, the footballer asked her to put rivalries aside in this case (Dr Coffey has always made it clear she is a keen Liverpool supporter – and they are arch-rivals of Manchester United).

The tweet exchange has been widely picked up. On Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan described Dr Coffey’s Tweet as: “Heartless, devoid of empathy.”

Dr Coffey’s personal phone was being diverted to her constituency office and we were told that she would be told we had called about the exchange.

While there was criticism for Dr Coffey from political opponents, she also came under fire from the world of sport. BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey said it was a “really bad look, really bad.”

After the storm broke on Twitter, Dr Coffey published more tweets welcoming Marcus Rashford’s concerns about poverty – and putting forward the official government line that it would continue to support the poorest families but did not pay for free meals during summer holidays.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Therese Coffey takes on Marcus Rashford in Twitter row on poverty

Therese Coffey has found herself in a Twitter spat with Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Power saw stolen following vehicle break-in

A power saw was stolen after a vehicle parked in Pepys Avenue, Worlingham was broken into. Picture: Google Images

Garbutt’s free-kicks, KVY’s crackers or Flynn’s flying header - what’s your pick for Town goal of the season?

Luke Garbutt celebrates his cracking free-kick against Tranmere Picture: STEVE WALLER

UK declared free of bird flu after East Anglian farm outbreak contained

The UK has been declared free of bird flu after an outbreak at a chicken farm near the Norfolk-Suffolk border was contained in December. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24