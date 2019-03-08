Good and bad news for East Anglia MPs in Boris Johnson's reshuffle

Dr Therese Coffey was rewarded by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson after she supported him in his leadership campaign. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

At the end of a turbulent week at Westminster, MPs from Suffolk and Essex have generally fared well from the start of Boris Johnson's Premiership.

However there have been casualties - and some are still waiting for confirmation (or not) of their fate.

While Essex MPs Priti Patel and James Cleverly arrived in the cabinet on Wednesday evening, Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey heard on Thursday that she was being promoted in the Environment Department.

She rises from being a junior minister (Under Secretary of State) to a middle-ranking Minister of State. She Tweeted her delight at her promotion from Boris Johnson, whom she had supported in the leadership election.

She had been a junior minister in the department for three years - and retains the same departmental responsibilities as minister for the environment and rural opportunities.

Not so fortunate was South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. He was Parliamentary Private Secretary to former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt - and backed his boss in the leadership election.

Mr Hunt's departure from the government means the new Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, will choose his own PPS - leaving Mr Cartlidge to return to the backbenches.

He said: "That is what happens in politics. I have to say that if Boris Johnson does manage all that he promised in his first speech as Prime Minister then it really could be the start of a Golden Age for Britain and he will have my full support."

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill was a government whip under Theresa May. Mr Johnson has appointed Mark Spencer as his first chief whip - but has not yet announced his full team of whips, but there is no rush for those appointments because Parliament is not now sitting until September.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is back at his desk as Secretary of State for Health and Social Services after backing Mr Johnson during the leadership campaign - after pulling out of the race himself at an early stage.

MPs have now left Westminster for their constituencies and Mr Johnson will be preparing for his autumn battles in an attempt to bring the country out of the European Union by October 31.