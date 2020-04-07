Video

Cabinet still working on Boris’ plans says Coffey as PM in intensive care

Cabinet minister and Suffolk MP Dr Therese Coffey has insisted government business will be able to continue despite the Prime Minister being in the intensive care unit of St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

The Suffolk Coastal MP said all his colleagues were hoping that he had a full and rapid recovery: “The Prime Minister is receiving excellent care, but this is obviously a very worrying time for everyone – particularly his fiancee and his family.

“Everyone wants to see him back at work as soon as possible, but he needs time to recover and in the meantime the system of cabinet committees is continuing to work on dealing with the coronavirus crisis.”

Dr Coffey said that there are four cabinet committees dealing with the crisis. As Work and Pensions Secretary she sits on three of them – and they are meeting remotely. She is currently working from her Suffolk home but is in daily contact with her ministerial colleagues.

She said: “My department is administering benefits, but it is also working to ensure that as many people can work safely as possible. For many that will be ensuring they can work at home. For others it means ensuring they are able to get to work safely and employing the social distancing that is needed.”

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter is currently working on the front line of the NHS in a London hospital. He hosted a visit by Mr Johnson to Suffolk during the leadership election – and said he was hoping the Prime Minister would soon start to improve.

He said: “I think the whole country is very concerned about the news – there have been messages of support from across the country and I know the Prime Minister will take great support from these.

“Coronavirus affects everyone differently, as this has shown. It is very highly contagious and the Prime Minister’s advice to stay home, protect our NHS and save lives is absolutely critical right now.

“The Prime Minister is getting the best possible care from our fantastic NHS staff and we are all hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery. I look forward to seeing the Prime Minister again soon.”

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has just recovered from a week in self-isolation after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus. He said the news about the Prime Minister was very worrying – but he was confident about the treatment he was receiving: “He is being cared for by the best medical teams in the world and he will pull through this. I fully understand why he was keen to work through this, but I hope he allows himself time to recover.”