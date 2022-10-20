'Thank God it's over:' East Anglia reacts to PM's departure

A leading Conservative has said "thank God it's over" following Liz Truss's decision to stand down as the government moves forward to replace her.

There was a sense of relief about Ms Truss' departure from some of the area's other MPs - most of whom had backed her rival Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest in August.

One leading Conservative even said: "Thank God it's over!" shortly after her speech on the steps of Downing Street.

In support of Ms Truss, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Therese Coffey has pledged to prioritise her constituency work after welcoming Liz Truss's decision to resign as Tory leader.

Dr Coffey will remain deputy prime minister and health secretary until Ms Truss leaves Downing Street - and it will then be for her successor to appoint his or her own deputy.

Therese Coffey has pledged to prioritise her constituency work. - Credit: PA

The new Prime Minister would also want to appoint his or her own cabinet - and Health and Social Care Secretary is bound to be one of the biggest jobs.

Dr Coffey said: "My first priority remains, as it’s always been, the people of Suffolk Coastal and I will continue to serve them.

"My friend Liz made the right decision today in the national interest. I have been proud to be her Deputy Prime Minister, and she will remain my friend.”

Dan Poulter - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter hoped that a new Prime Minister would be in place very soon - with a new team to run the government.

He said: "After a period of unprecedented turbulence, I believe that Liz Truss is acting in the best interests of the country by announcing her resignation, and those who have supported and enabled her should also consider their positions.

"However, a speedy transition to a new Prime Minister is also of vital importance and in the national interest."

Peter Aldous - Credit: UK Parliament

Waveney MP Peter Aldous also felt Ms Truss' position had become untenable and hoped that MPs would be able to agree a unity candidate.

He said: "I think she just went too fast. She had to move fast on energy prices - but the tax changes and the decision to cap fuel prices for two years was just too expensive."

Mr Aldous felt Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt had done a good job during his first week at the Treasury and hoped his work would continue once a new Prime Minister was installed next week.