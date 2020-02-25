E-edition Read the EADT online edition
10,000 trees given away for free in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 16:31 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 25 February 2020

Families could take up to 10 trees home for their gardens Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Archant

Families in Colchester have picked up 10,000 free trees to plant in gardens across the town.

Community groups were allowed to collect up to 50 free trees Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCILCommunity groups were allowed to collect up to 50 free trees Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Colchester Borough Council's annual Trees for Years giveaway, outside the Colchester United stadium, saw residents collecting fruit bushes, silver birch, lavender and maple trees for their own gardens - all picked to promote wildlife and improve bee populations.

Those turning up on the day could collect up to 10 trees, with school and community groups allowed to take up to 50.

Initially planning to give away 2,020 trees in 2020, the council increased it to 10,000 as part of ther Colchester Woodland Project.

Council leader Mark Cory and council employee Rachel Mason Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCILCouncil leader Mark Cory and council employee Rachel Mason Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

A Colchester Borough Council spokesman said: "The 14th Trees for Years event was a huge success, with all the plants given away before 2pm.

"A total of 10,000 trees and shrubs were handed out to just under 2,000 people who attended the event

"In the time it has been running, well over 35,000 trees and fruit bushes have been planted throughout the borough."

Martin Goss, council portfolio holder for waste, environment and transport, said: "It continues to prove that Colchester residents share our commitment to create a better Colchester and an even greener place to live."

