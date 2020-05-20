Plans to convert Chinese buffet restaurant into ‘adult club’ approved

A former Chinese restaurant is set to be converted into a “sex entertainment” venue after councillors approved new plans.

An application was submitted to Colchester Borough Council by local business Solo Summers in February, detailing the conversion of the former Embassy Chinese buffet in Balkerne Hill, Colchester, into an “adult club”.

The schedule set out plans to create three raised stages surrounded by tables, 10 private booths, two bars, a kitchen and a DJ booth on the first floor.

The venue could now be host to a number of events including strip, drag and cabaret shows as well as singles and couples nights.

Councillors approved the new “adult club” last month after it was brought in front of the Borough’s planning committee by Castle Ward councillor Simon Crow on the request of local residents.

The applicant believes the plans could create as many as 20 jobs in the town.

A second space will be built on the ground floor with no adult entertainment facilities and “will be available for function hire”, according to planning documents.

It was proposed that the hours of operation for the venue would be between 8pm and 4am, seven days a week.

However, councillors amended those times. It will now be open between 8pm and midnight from Monday to Wednesday, 8pm to 1am Thursday to Saturday and 8pm to 11.30pm on Sundays.