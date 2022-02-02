News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police 'concerned' for missing 40-year-old man

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:10 AM February 2, 2022
Christopher Scales has been reported missing from Colchester

A police appeal has been launched after a 40-year-old man was reported missing from Colchester. 

Christopher Scales, was reported missing shortly after 9.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, February 1. 

He has been described as around 5ft 8ins tall, has a beard and brown hair. 

Officers say he was last known to be wearing a fleece-lined dark blue denim jacket and is likely to be wearing tracksuit bottoms or jeans. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are concerned for his welfare."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101. 

