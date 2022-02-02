Police 'concerned' for missing 40-year-old man
Published: 7:10 AM February 2, 2022
- Credit: Essex Police
A police appeal has been launched after a 40-year-old man was reported missing from Colchester.
Christopher Scales, was reported missing shortly after 9.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, February 1.
He has been described as around 5ft 8ins tall, has a beard and brown hair.
Officers say he was last known to be wearing a fleece-lined dark blue denim jacket and is likely to be wearing tracksuit bottoms or jeans.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are concerned for his welfare."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101.