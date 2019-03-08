Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police keen to trace two boys after teen assaulted for refusing to give up bike

PUBLISHED: 12:18 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 11 May 2019

Essex Police would like to speak to these boys in connection with reports of an assault and attempted theft in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police would like to speak to these boys in connection with reports of an assault and attempted theft in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police

Essex Police would like to trace two boys in connection with reports of an assault and attempted theft in Colchester on May 4.

The teenage victim was approached on the High Street by two boys at about 5.35pm and, after refusing to give over his bicycle, was assaulted.

You may also want to watch:

The boy did not require hospital treatment but was left shaken by the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester's local policing team on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/69822/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thug jailed for attacking vulnerable man and racially abusing police

Sam Mills was jailed for assaulting another man and racially abusing a police officer in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

It could become a Hilton, claims owner of stately home Shrubland Hall

The Grade I listed gardens at Shrubland Hall, pictured as it went up for sale in 2006 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Police keen to trace two boys after teen assaulted for refusing to give up bike

Essex Police would like to speak to these boys in connection with reports of an assault and attempted theft in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Judi Dench and Bill Nighy: Coming face to face with the great and the good at Gainsborough’s House

Bill Nighy with Nicole Farhi at the opening of her exhibition Heads and Hands which is currently on show at Gainsborough's House in Sudbury Photo: Julian Jans

Celebrated eventing weekend to honour equestrian supporter

British Eventing weekend at Stratford Hills Equine Centre in 2016. Barbie Hurrell on Fyn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists