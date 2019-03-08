Police keen to trace two boys after teen assaulted for refusing to give up bike
PUBLISHED: 12:18 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 11 May 2019
Essex Police
Essex Police would like to trace two boys in connection with reports of an assault and attempted theft in Colchester on May 4.
The teenage victim was approached on the High Street by two boys at about 5.35pm and, after refusing to give over his bicycle, was assaulted.
You may also want to watch:
The boy did not require hospital treatment but was left shaken by the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester's local policing team on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/69822/19.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.