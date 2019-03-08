Police keen to trace two boys after teen assaulted for refusing to give up bike

Essex Police would like to speak to these boys in connection with reports of an assault and attempted theft in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE Essex Police

Essex Police would like to trace two boys in connection with reports of an assault and attempted theft in Colchester on May 4.

The teenage victim was approached on the High Street by two boys at about 5.35pm and, after refusing to give over his bicycle, was assaulted.

The boy did not require hospital treatment but was left shaken by the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester's local policing team on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/69822/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.