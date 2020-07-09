E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stabbing was ‘targeted and isolated’ attack, say police as man arrested

PUBLISHED: 17:11 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 09 July 2020

A man suffered stab wounds in an attack in Barrack Street, Colchester, between Rose Kebab and Noodle Express. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man suffered stab wounds in an attack in Barrack Street, Colchester, between Rose Kebab and Noodle Express. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 33-year-old man was stabbed on Saturday night in Colchester.

The victim was reportedly walking from Wimpole Road into Barrack Street at about 11.30pm on July 4 when he was assaulted between Rose Kebab and Noodle Express.

He was taken to hospital with stab wounds and was discharged after receiving treatment.

A 22-year-old man from Harlow was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail until July 27.

Essex Police have reviewed CCTV from the area and spoken to a number of witnesses but are seeking more people who may have information about the attack.

Police believe the stabbing was a “targeted and isolated incident”.

The suspects may have been driving a black Vauxhall Astra or a Mercedes. Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw a car resembling those in the area at the time.

Those with information can contact Colchester CID on 101, quoting reference 42/98831/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Gyms, salons and outdoor arts venues to open in July in latest coronavirus changes

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden revealed the measures at a Downing Street press conference Picture: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street

Stabbing was ‘targeted and isolated’ attack, say police as man arrested

A man suffered stab wounds in an attack in Barrack Street, Colchester, between Rose Kebab and Noodle Express. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Veteran oak tree crashes down to the ground - waking neighbours in the early hours

The 300-350-year-old oak tree has toppled over Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

County continues in mourning the death of ‘Galloping Major’ Philip Hope-Cobbold

Philip Hope-Cobbold at his home,Glemham Hall in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man denies wounding and will face trial

Nathan Phair appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN