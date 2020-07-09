Stabbing was ‘targeted and isolated’ attack, say police as man arrested
PUBLISHED: 17:11 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 09 July 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 33-year-old man was stabbed on Saturday night in Colchester.
The victim was reportedly walking from Wimpole Road into Barrack Street at about 11.30pm on July 4 when he was assaulted between Rose Kebab and Noodle Express.
He was taken to hospital with stab wounds and was discharged after receiving treatment.
A 22-year-old man from Harlow was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail until July 27.
Essex Police have reviewed CCTV from the area and spoken to a number of witnesses but are seeking more people who may have information about the attack.
Police believe the stabbing was a “targeted and isolated incident”.
The suspects may have been driving a black Vauxhall Astra or a Mercedes. Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw a car resembling those in the area at the time.
Those with information can contact Colchester CID on 101, quoting reference 42/98831/20.
