Stabbing was ‘targeted and isolated’ attack, say police as man arrested

A man suffered stab wounds in an attack in Barrack Street, Colchester, between Rose Kebab and Noodle Express. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 33-year-old man was stabbed on Saturday night in Colchester.

The victim was reportedly walking from Wimpole Road into Barrack Street at about 11.30pm on July 4 when he was assaulted between Rose Kebab and Noodle Express.

He was taken to hospital with stab wounds and was discharged after receiving treatment.

A 22-year-old man from Harlow was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail until July 27.

Essex Police have reviewed CCTV from the area and spoken to a number of witnesses but are seeking more people who may have information about the attack.

Police believe the stabbing was a “targeted and isolated incident”.

The suspects may have been driving a black Vauxhall Astra or a Mercedes. Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw a car resembling those in the area at the time.

Those with information can contact Colchester CID on 101, quoting reference 42/98831/20.