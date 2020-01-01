Pedestrian, 68, dies after collision with car

A 68-year-old man has died following a collision with an Audi A1 in Colchester, Essex Police has confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A 68-year-old man has died following a collision with an Audi A1 in Colchester.

Police say the man was crossing the street in Berechurch Road around 7.35pm at the time of the collision on December 13 last year.

He was taken to hospital with a serious ankle injury that day, but sadly died on Saturday, February 1.

He has not been named at this time.

The Audi driver, a 19-year-old woman from Colchester, was voluntarily interviewed in connection with the collision.

Essex Police is continuing its enquiries to find out more about the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing for those who witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage to get in touch.

Investigating Officer DC Jac Dean said: "We know that the collision happened over two months ago, but we would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened that evening.

"The pedestrian was crossing the road near to Meyrick Crescent, when he was in collision with the red Audi.

"I would like to thank the individuals from the sports club, who were using the field nearby at the time of the collision, who have come forward with information.

"CCTV footage shows a number of vehicles driving past the collision immediately after, and having to manoeuvre the red Audi in order to get past. I'm keen to find these people, in case they witnessed or have dash cam footage of the incident."

Those with information which could aid police in their enquiries should contact the Serious Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident 1058 of December 13 2019.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.