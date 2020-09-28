E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man fined after birthday party breaches ‘rule of six’

PUBLISHED: 12:57 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 28 September 2020

A 35th birthday party was shut down on Saturday night by police after a large gathering was reported inside a home in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 35th birthday party was shut down on Saturday night by police after a large gathering was reported inside a home in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man celebrating his 35th birthday party in Colchester has been fined - after police interrupted his birthday party for breaching the new Covid-19 “rule of six”.

New laws on social gatherings were brought in by the government to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Police visited a home in Colchester on Saturday, September 26 evening after reports that more than the maximum six people were gathered inside.

When they arrived, the occupant tried to prevent them from entering by using a line from a popular meme, according to police.

However, the officers entered anyway and shut the party down, sending all the guests home.

The man celebrating his birthday was fined £200 and Essex Police said: “The rules are in place to protect our communities.

“While some may not agree with the current legislation, the majority abide by it and have had to make sacrifices to do so.

“Those who choose not to continue to put our communities at risk.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Where will mobile coronavirus testing stations be visiting this week?

Mobile coronavirus testing stations by G4S are continuing to visit Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus curfew takes hard toll on East’s high streets

Shoppers have been adjusting to socially distanced in Ipswich town centre but the government's 10pm curfew has hit high street recoveries Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man fined after birthday party breaches ‘rule of six’

A 35th birthday party was shut down on Saturday night by police after a large gathering was reported inside a home in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US casino owner bids £2.9bn for William Hill

William Hill which has a shop in GarrickWay, Ipswich, could be bought up by casino giant Caesars Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Man accused of causing woman’s death in crash on housing estate

The incident took place in Avon Way, Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS