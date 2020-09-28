Man fined after birthday party breaches ‘rule of six’

A 35th birthday party was shut down on Saturday night by police after a large gathering was reported inside a home in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man celebrating his 35th birthday party in Colchester has been fined - after police interrupted his birthday party for breaching the new Covid-19 “rule of six”.

New laws on social gatherings were brought in by the government to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Police visited a home in Colchester on Saturday, September 26 evening after reports that more than the maximum six people were gathered inside.

When they arrived, the occupant tried to prevent them from entering by using a line from a popular meme, according to police.

However, the officers entered anyway and shut the party down, sending all the guests home.

The man celebrating his birthday was fined £200 and Essex Police said: “The rules are in place to protect our communities.

“While some may not agree with the current legislation, the majority abide by it and have had to make sacrifices to do so.

“Those who choose not to continue to put our communities at risk.”