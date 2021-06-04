News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man rescued by firefighters after blaze at block of flats

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:28 AM June 4, 2021   
A smoke alarm alerted a man in Marks Tey to a fire at their flat

Essex fire crews were called to the block of flats in Colchester (file photo) - Credit: David Stubbs

Firefighters rescued a man after a blaze broke out in a communal stairwell at a block of flats in Colchester.

The incident happened shortly before 4pm on Thursday in Dorchester End, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

Four crews from Colchester Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe and Clacton stations were sent to the scene.

On arrival, crews reported that the stairwell of a three-storey block of flats was heavily smoke-logged.

A man was rescued from inside the property.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters gave oxygen therapy to the man, who suffered smoke inhalation, before he was left in the care of the ambulance service.

The fire was extinguished a short while after crews arrived at 4.20pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
  2. 2 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
  3. 3 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
  1. 4 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country
  2. 5 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
  3. 6 Town chasing signature of Fleetwood forward
  4. 7 Boy, aged 17, suffers head and facial injuries in daylight robbery
  5. 8 Revealed: Readers' favourite fish and chip takeaways in Suffolk
  6. 9 Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview
  7. 10 'A massive club with great history' - New Blue Burns on signing for Town

An investigation into the cause of the fire is due to be carried out.

Incident Commander Danny Partridge said: "Crews responded quickly to extinguish this fire and we'd like to thank the residents for their co-operation while we put this fire out."

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook celebrates with Cheyenne Dunkley after the game against Leeds Unite

Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
ashton

Football

'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Heat map showing differences in income deprivation in Suffolk and north Essex

Investigations

Map of region's richest and poorest postcodes reveals huge income divide

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
brooke smith suffolk

Suffolk Live

Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon