Man rescued by firefighters after blaze at block of flats
Firefighters rescued a man after a blaze broke out in a communal stairwell at a block of flats in Colchester.
The incident happened shortly before 4pm on Thursday in Dorchester End, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.
Four crews from Colchester Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe and Clacton stations were sent to the scene.
On arrival, crews reported that the stairwell of a three-storey block of flats was heavily smoke-logged.
A man was rescued from inside the property.
Firefighters gave oxygen therapy to the man, who suffered smoke inhalation, before he was left in the care of the ambulance service.
The fire was extinguished a short while after crews arrived at 4.20pm.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is due to be carried out.
Incident Commander Danny Partridge said: "Crews responded quickly to extinguish this fire and we'd like to thank the residents for their co-operation while we put this fire out."