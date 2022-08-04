News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police cordon in place as man's body found

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:19 AM August 4, 2022
A police cordon remains in place after a body was found following concerns for the safety of a man in Colchester. 

A man's body has been discovered in Colchester. 

Essex Police and ambulance crews were called to Nayland Road at about 5pm yesterday (August 3). 

Despite efforts from paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The discovery of the body came after concerns were raised for the safety of a man.

Enquiries are ongoing and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.

A passer-by said they saw two police officers standing by the cordon this morning.

