Car parks to be ‘deep cleaned’ to get rid of chewing gum and graffiti

St Mary's car park in Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A pair of multi-storey car parks are to get a deep clean lasting five or six days to remove a build up of chewing gum and graffiti.

St Mary’s and St John’s multi-storey car parks, in Colchester town centre, saw a total of 767,002 vehicles parked during 2018.

Now Colchester Borough Council has announced that St John’s will be cleaned from Tuesday, March 19 while the St Mary’s deep clean will take place from Tuesday, March 25.

Both car parks will remain open throughout the deep clean and the council has pledged that disruption will be kept to a minimum.

However there will be a reduction in spaces whilst the cleaning take place and motorists are asked not to leave their vehicles in St John’s Car Park overnight to enable the works to take place.

The five-stage deep cleaning process will include treatment to remove the deep-rooted stains such as oil, as well as water pressure washers used to remove the build-up of dirt and mud from the walls.

Councillor Mike Lilley, Colchester Borough Council portfolio holder for planning, public safety and licensing, said: “First impressions count and while people don’t consciously notice a clean car park, they definitely notice a dirty one.

“767,002 visitors a year creates a lot of wear and tear, and it’s time they received some well-earned TLC.”