Free trees and plants being given away on first-come, first-served basis

People will be able to get free trees and plants as part of the give-away. Picture: GETTY IMAGES Copyright: WawroDesign.com - Iwona Wawro

Thousands of trees are being given away for free as part of the Colchester Woodland Project this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colchester Borough Council has been running its annual Trees for Years give-away for the past 14 years.

It had originally planned to hand over 2,020 trees to residents from the area on a first-come, first-served basis during the event.

But now the council has announced there will be 10,000 native trees, shrubs and fruit bushes to give away at the event in the Colchester United JobServe Community Stadium car park on Saturday, February 22.

The trees and plants have been chosen for their ability to promote wildlife in gardens and bolster the bee population.

You may also want to watch:

Each household will be able to choose up to 10 plants to take away, while schools and community groups can take up to 50.

However, those arriving at the event from 10am will have to show proof that they live in the borough of Colchester.

Town and parish councils should email parks@colchester.gov.uk to discuss their requirements before the day if they are looking to take away more than 50.

The event will run until 2pm or until stocks run out.

However those who don't manage to get any trees or plants will be able to look around stalls and exhibitors on the site.

The scheme has been made possible thanks to £2,000 sponsorship from idVerde.