Retailers urged to take pride in Colchester and clear up litter

Our Colchester street ambassador and Colchester Council zone warden with staff from Bill's restaurant. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL Archant

Shops and restaurants in Colchester are being urged to keep their shop fronts clean as part of a new campaign launched today.

The “Neat Street” campaign from the council and business improvement district aims to paint a positive image of the town by encouraging businesses to pick up litter.

Council zone wardens and Our Colchester’s street ambassadors will visit businesses throughout the week to spread awareness of the new initiative, and will hand out window stickers to those who sign up.

Officials say there has already been a good response since the campaign’s inception, with businesses including Bill’s in the High Street and Gunton’s family grocers in support.

Emma Holben, general manager of Bill’s Colchester outlet, said: “Part of our opening routine is to ensure the front of our restaurant is clean and ready for business.”

The local authority has increased its efforts on keeping the town clean recently, with new recycling bins and special “gum drops” placed throughout the town centre.

Martin Goss, portfolio holder for waste, sustainability and infrastructure at the council, said: “Having a neat business front no doubt makes it more appealing for potential and returning customers.

“Just like our new GumDrop bins, new recycling bins and increased cleaning schedule, Neat Street will do even more to get everyone on board in making a Better Colchester.”

Our Colchester BID manager, Sam Good said: “A key vision for the BID is for the users of Colchester Town Centre to see businesses that are thriving.

“In our eyes, an essential part of this will be to exhibit those that take incredible pride in their business from the daily sweeping of their shop front through to a lick of paint every now and then.

“We have a real community of businesses within the Town Centre that drives the civic pride that makes our town great.

“Therefore, the BID has partnered with Colchester Borough Council on this campaign to show off the wonderful businesses that display this pride.”