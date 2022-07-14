£25,000 in financial support made available to food agencies

The ongoing cost of living crisis has led to a drop in foodbank donations and rising demand - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Some £25,000 will be given to food agencies as the cost of living crisis sees a drop in donations and rising demand.

Colchester Borough Council has pledged its support to Colchester foodbank (£10,000), BOAZ Outreach Project (£5,000), North Essex Support Team (NEST) (£5,000) and Anti Loo Roll Brigade (ALB) Colchester (£5,000).

In a joint statement, Cllr David King, leader of Colchester Borough Council, the Labour Party's Cllr Adam Fox and the Green Party's Cllr Steph Nissen said: "Each of these great agencies do a fantastic job of helping people who find themselves in very difficult circumstances and to get food on the table.

Cllr David King, Leader of Colchester Borough Council (far right) is joined (L to R) by Cllr Adam Fox, Cllr Steph Nissen, Mike Beckett CEO Food Bank Colchester and Elizabeth Alake-Akinyemi of the BOAZ Outreach Project - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

"Our residents should be reassured that we will do all we can to see them through these tough times.

"We will do all we can to help the most financially vulnerable in our communities."

The ongoing rise in the cost of living has caused a surge in demand for support from food banks.

The Trussell Trust, a charity which includes Colchester Foodbank, provided more than 2.1 million emergency food parcels between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022.

This represented an 81% when compared to the same period five years ago.

A staggering report from The Sunday Times earlier this month also highlighted that there are now more food banks across the UK than McDonald's restaurants.

The Trussell Trust provided more than 2.1 million emergency food parcels between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

On Colchester Borough Council's announcement, Colchester Foodbank manager, Mike Beckett, said: "Colchester Foodbank is ever so grateful to receive this funding, as it allows us to make sure we can continue our provision into the coming winter to provide emergency food parcels to support residents in crisis.

"In 2021, 43% of our clients were children and we were the busiest foodbank in the East of England, with 2022 being busier still.

"We wouldn't be able to provide the support we do without the goodwill of the general public who regularly donate money.

"We are very grateful to the public and the council for their ongoing support in the cost-of-living crisis."

Financial support is part of the three-point plan agreed by Colchester Borough Council's Cabinet that will focus resources on crisis support, increasing the level of help available and reducing further hardship.