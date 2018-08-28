Rain

WATCH: 22 beers and more than 100 gins on offer at Three Wise Monkeys

PUBLISHED: 17:32 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:32 23 November 2018

Three Wise Monkeys tap house in Ipswich opens today, after the success of the Colchester venue. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Three Wise Monkeys tap house in Ipswich opens today, after the success of the Colchester venue. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

After a successful four years in Colchester, the Three Wise Monkeys have today opened its doors in Ipswich with four floors of great food and live music.

The former Lloyds Tavern in Llyods Avenue took more than eight months to renovate, offering an industrial setting with a warm feel featuring hanging plants and a stripped back interior.

Business manager, Ben Howard, said: “We are really excited to be opening, we’ve spent a lot of time on the new bar and built all the interior from scratch.

“We are proud of our unique identity and don’t want to become another chain,” he continued. “But we are looking forward to complimenting what is already going on in Ipswich, and to joining the scene of the great bars which already exist here.”

The ground floor has the feel of a pub where customers can order from a wide range of local beers and food. 22 varieties of beer are on offer including Guest Cask, Pilsner and Longboard.

The Three Wise Monkeys in Ipswich will offer 22 different beers. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Upstairs on the second floor is a restaurant with table service and a unique menu offering an American BBQ cuisine – similar to the Colchester venue.

Head executive chef, Dan Gray, said: “Nowhere in Ipswich offers what we do, so we are really excited about bringing this new style to the town.

“We will also be offering a wide range of vegetarian and vegan food and will look to change the menu in the following months when we establish what our customers like.”

The second floor balcony offers an intimate space that large groups can hire for any occasion, while still allowing customers to be involved in the atmosphere from the main restaurant just below.

A gin bar will be opening downstairs serving more than 100 different flavours. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Downstairs a gin bar is set to open before Christmas, offering more than 100 varieties of gin and a range of flavoured tonics.

Live music will be available every weekend with a variety of different genres celebrating local artists, with the bar closing at 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mr Howard continued: “We hope people will come along and enjoy the experience – whether it’s a meal out with a family, a few drinks with friends or a night out.”

The bar will be open everyday from 11am and will close at 12am Monday to Thursday, 1am Friday to Saturday and 10.30pm on Sundays.

The new Three Wise Monkeys in Ipswich will serve American BBQ style food. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Further details on the opening of the gin bar will be announced in due course.

Man in his 40s dies after industrial incident in Haverhill

15:45 Katy Sandalls
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police have confirmed this afternoon that a man in his 40s has died following a industrial incident at a premises in Iceni Way in Haverhill.

Hilary: the ‘ray of sunshine’ homesick Americans called ‘Mum’

25 minutes ago Steve Russell
'She was everything you’d think a mother should be. She’s a huge loss…' Picture: CATTERMOLE FAMILY

‘Mum was nothing but laughter and happiness.’ Ex-RAF Bentwaters worker Hilary Cattermole is mourned on both sides of the Atlantic

Masked men rob Co-op with meat cleaver

15:23 Will Jefford
The Co-op in Brantham was targetted by robbers. Picture: GOOGLE

Two men armed with a meat cleaver robbed a store in Brantham last night, police have confirmed.

Opinion What does the future hold for Ipswich town centre?

14:37 Paul Geater
The new-look Cornhill should give Ipswich town centre a huge boost Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Cornhill has been reopened after its nine-month reconstruction – but where does this leave the centre of the town, and what future does retailing have in Suffolk’s county town?

Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

09:37 Emily Townsend
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a major incident at in Haverhill, where searches are understood to be under way for a person trapped at a business park.

Ipswich McDonald’s stabbing: Victim and friend ‘threw punches’ at teen accused of attack, court hears

13:57 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

The victim of a stabbing at an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s and a friend were seen throwing punches at the teenager accused of the stabbing shortly before the alleged attack, a court heard.

Pensioner in serious condition following car crash

13:17 Dominic Moffitt
The junction of Thorrington Road and Heckford's Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An 83-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car.

Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Opinion Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Major traffic builds ahead of Christmas Fayre

Traffic is already building as we head into the second day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

iwitness24

