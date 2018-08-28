Video

WATCH: 22 beers and more than 100 gins on offer at Three Wise Monkeys

After a successful four years in Colchester, the Three Wise Monkeys have today opened its doors in Ipswich with four floors of great food and live music.

The former Lloyds Tavern in Llyods Avenue took more than eight months to renovate, offering an industrial setting with a warm feel featuring hanging plants and a stripped back interior.

Business manager, Ben Howard, said: “We are really excited to be opening, we’ve spent a lot of time on the new bar and built all the interior from scratch.

“We are proud of our unique identity and don’t want to become another chain,” he continued. “But we are looking forward to complimenting what is already going on in Ipswich, and to joining the scene of the great bars which already exist here.”

The ground floor has the feel of a pub where customers can order from a wide range of local beers and food. 22 varieties of beer are on offer including Guest Cask, Pilsner and Longboard.

Upstairs on the second floor is a restaurant with table service and a unique menu offering an American BBQ cuisine – similar to the Colchester venue.

Head executive chef, Dan Gray, said: “Nowhere in Ipswich offers what we do, so we are really excited about bringing this new style to the town.

“We will also be offering a wide range of vegetarian and vegan food and will look to change the menu in the following months when we establish what our customers like.”

The second floor balcony offers an intimate space that large groups can hire for any occasion, while still allowing customers to be involved in the atmosphere from the main restaurant just below.

Downstairs a gin bar is set to open before Christmas, offering more than 100 varieties of gin and a range of flavoured tonics.

Live music will be available every weekend with a variety of different genres celebrating local artists, with the bar closing at 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mr Howard continued: “We hope people will come along and enjoy the experience – whether it’s a meal out with a family, a few drinks with friends or a night out.”

The bar will be open everyday from 11am and will close at 12am Monday to Thursday, 1am Friday to Saturday and 10.30pm on Sundays.

Further details on the opening of the gin bar will be announced in due course.