Knife-wielding man handed penalty notice after urinating on police van

PUBLISHED: 11:42 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 29 June 2019

An officer cleaning urine off the British Transport Police van in Colchester Picture: BTP ESSEX

An officer cleaning urine off the British Transport Police van in Colchester Picture: BTP ESSEX

BTP ESSEX

A man has been handed a penalty notice after urinating on a British Transport Police van while possessing a knife.

The man had been spotted urinating in front of the eyes of officers on their van in Colchester outside a supermarket nearby to Colchester station.

After allegedly trying to make off in a car, police found him in possession of a lock knife.

On Saturday, June 29 the force took to Twitter to announce the man has been handed a penalty notice for disorder for public urination and a community resolution order for possessing a knife.

The van was back on the road shortly after the incident, with officers armed with mops cleaning the back doors.

What is a penalty notice for disorder?

A penalty notice for disorder is a fine handed out to offenders, split between lower-tier (£60) and upper-tier (£90) charges.

What is a community resolution order?

A community resolution order gives officers an alternative way to deal with less serious crimes and unlike a caution, does not lead to a criminal record.

