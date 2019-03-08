Knife-wielding man handed penalty notice after urinating on police van
PUBLISHED: 11:42 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 29 June 2019
BTP ESSEX
A man has been handed a penalty notice after urinating on a British Transport Police van while possessing a knife.
The man had been spotted urinating in front of the eyes of officers on their van in Colchester outside a supermarket nearby to Colchester station.
After allegedly trying to make off in a car, police found him in possession of a lock knife.
On Saturday, June 29 the force took to Twitter to announce the man has been handed a penalty notice for disorder for public urination and a community resolution order for possessing a knife.
The van was back on the road shortly after the incident, with officers armed with mops cleaning the back doors.
What is a penalty notice for disorder?
A penalty notice for disorder is a fine handed out to offenders, split between lower-tier (£60) and upper-tier (£90) charges.
What is a community resolution order?
A community resolution order gives officers an alternative way to deal with less serious crimes and unlike a caution, does not lead to a criminal record.
