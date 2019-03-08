Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Major new cancer centre moves step closer at Colchester Hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:13 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 30 March 2019

Jack Hayes

What the new Cancer Wellbeing Centre in Colchester will look like Picture: ESNEFT

What the new Cancer Wellbeing Centre in Colchester will look like Picture: ESNEFT

Archant

Cancer patients and their loved ones are a step closer to getting extra support after plans for a new wellbeing centre were submitted to Colchester Borough Council.

An artist's impression of the inside of the new Cancer Wellbeing Centre in Colchester Picture: ESNEFTAn artist's impression of the inside of the new Cancer Wellbeing Centre in Colchester Picture: ESNEFT

The appeal to raise £3.25million for the Cancer Wellbeing Centre at Colchester Hospital was first launched in 2014.

When built, it will give patients in north Essex a much needed state-of-the-art cancer centre, bringing together chemotherapy, haematology and radiotherapy under one roof, alongside the wellbeing centre that will offer additional services such as counselling and support services for patients and their families.

A planning application has been submitted to Colchester Borough Council to build the centre.

If approved, it is due to open by the end of this year and will offer services and support in conjunction with the hospital’s new Collingwood Centre, which is also under construction and will offer key cancer treatment.

Sarah Orr, lead cancer nurse at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Colchester Hospital, said: “We are so grateful for everyone’s support with the fundraising and we’ve worked closely with the Colchester Cancer Services User group to make sure the design of the new unit meets the needs of our patients.

“The aim of the wellbeing centre is to provide vital support in a less clinical, more welcoming, relaxing and calm environment for people diagnosed with cancer, their families and carers”.

“It will also be used to co-ordinate booked appointments for therapies and a drop-in service for cancer patients at any stage of their journey, from diagnosis, throughout their treatment and into survivorship, for as long as the patient needs our support.”

Other services the Cancer Wellbeing Centre will offer include specialist information advice and resources, including the Macmillan Information Centre, welfare benefits advice, counselling services, complementary therapies, physical activity services, hair and skincare advice, practical support and dietary advice and it will also be a venue for self-help and support groups.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Town has a ‘once in 400 years’ opportunity to boost its tourism economy

View towards St Nicholas Church in Harwich Picture: Barry Pullen

Downes signs new Town deal until the summer of 2022

Flynn Downes has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

Cat found abandoned with feet taped together

Kelvin the cat was found abandoned with his paws tightly bound together Picture: WANDERERS HAVEN ANIMAL SANCTUARY

Thousands of incorrect council tax letters sent to Mid Suffolk residents

Mid Suffolk District Council sent out 5,000 letter that were incorrect to Needham Market homes. Picture: ARCHANT

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists