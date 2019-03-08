Major new cancer centre moves step closer at Colchester Hospital

What the new Cancer Wellbeing Centre in Colchester will look like Picture: ESNEFT Archant

Cancer patients and their loved ones are a step closer to getting extra support after plans for a new wellbeing centre were submitted to Colchester Borough Council.

An artist's impression of the inside of the new Cancer Wellbeing Centre in Colchester Picture: ESNEFT An artist's impression of the inside of the new Cancer Wellbeing Centre in Colchester Picture: ESNEFT

The appeal to raise £3.25million for the Cancer Wellbeing Centre at Colchester Hospital was first launched in 2014.

When built, it will give patients in north Essex a much needed state-of-the-art cancer centre, bringing together chemotherapy, haematology and radiotherapy under one roof, alongside the wellbeing centre that will offer additional services such as counselling and support services for patients and their families.

A planning application has been submitted to Colchester Borough Council to build the centre.

If approved, it is due to open by the end of this year and will offer services and support in conjunction with the hospital’s new Collingwood Centre, which is also under construction and will offer key cancer treatment.

Sarah Orr, lead cancer nurse at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Colchester Hospital, said: “We are so grateful for everyone’s support with the fundraising and we’ve worked closely with the Colchester Cancer Services User group to make sure the design of the new unit meets the needs of our patients.

“The aim of the wellbeing centre is to provide vital support in a less clinical, more welcoming, relaxing and calm environment for people diagnosed with cancer, their families and carers”.

“It will also be used to co-ordinate booked appointments for therapies and a drop-in service for cancer patients at any stage of their journey, from diagnosis, throughout their treatment and into survivorship, for as long as the patient needs our support.”

Other services the Cancer Wellbeing Centre will offer include specialist information advice and resources, including the Macmillan Information Centre, welfare benefits advice, counselling services, complementary therapies, physical activity services, hair and skincare advice, practical support and dietary advice and it will also be a venue for self-help and support groups.