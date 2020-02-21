Plans to convert Chinese buffet restaurant into 'adult club'

A "sex entertainment" venue could be coming opening at the site of the former Embassy Chinese buffet in Colchester.

The plans, submitted to Colchester Borough Council by local business Solo Summers on February 6, detail the three-storey conversion of the restaurant in Balkerne Hill, close to the Colchester police station.

The application reveals there would be three raised stages surrounded by tables, 10 private booths, two bars, a kitchen and a DJ booth on the first floor.

It reads: "The proposed business use as stated above is for a more adult cabaret seated venue in line with sexual entertainment venue licencing requirements.

"The use of the site is not one for a nightclub type venue and as we clearly state above all patrons will be table served by the employed staff.

"In addition, in house employed security will be on duty at all times inside and outside the venue to control the patrons whilst at the venue."

The applicant believes the plans could create as many as 20 jobs in the town.

A second space will be built on the ground floor with no adult entertainment facilities and "will be available for function hire", according to planning documents.

Ward councillor Mark Goacher said: "We're going to listen to residents - I'm sure some will be in favour and some will be against it.

"We need to ask some questions - is it in the right place next to the Roman wall?

"What kind of entertainment will 'sex entertainment' actually be?

"I'm sure some of my members will be interested to hear the opinions of women on this."

This proposal is just minutes away from Climax, another strip club in Queen Street.

The club intends to open 10-pm-4am Sunday to Friday, closing early on Saturday at 12.40am.

Two nearby nightclubs, Rubix and Qube in Crouch Street, are both licenced until 3am.

One objection to the plans, which appears to be from Andy Hamilton, a long-standing critic of Colchester swingers club Mingles, said: "I strongly object to this disgusting and sordid business being set up.

"If Colchester council approves this application I will protest against it as I did the now-defunct Mingles swingers club.

"Morals do count and the applicant will find his sordid business unprofitable and forced to close."

Ward councillor Simon Crow added: "I'm sure reactions from residents in my ward will be mixed so at this point I will listen to what they have to say as their elected representative.

"Anyone who wants to can go on the council website and leave a comment on the application."