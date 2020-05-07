Appeal after ‘really nasty’ alleged rape in car park

A woman was reportedly assaulted by a man in a Colchester car park in what police have described as a “really nasty” alleged rape.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Friday, May 1 in St John’s car park in Southway.

The suspect is described as black, with short hair and wearing a black coat and jeans.

He reportedly told the victim he was from California and was in his 30s.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Gowen, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, has confirmed the victim is being supported by specialist officers and has been given access to specialist charities and organisations to support her.

She said: “This was a really nasty assault and we need to find the person responsible.

“At this stage there is no indication that the victim knew her attacker.

“A dedicated team of experienced detectives are working hard to identify the man involved and have already carried out extensive enquiries.”

Officers have increased patrols in the area and are carrying out enquiries in Colchester town centre as part of the investigation.

Police are asking if you saw anything, recognise the description of the man, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or any other information, to call them on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/62437/20.