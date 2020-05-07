E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Appeal after ‘really nasty’ alleged rape in car park

PUBLISHED: 10:04 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 07 May 2020

St John's car park in Colchester in Southway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

St John's car park in Colchester in Southway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman was reportedly assaulted by a man in a Colchester car park in what police have described as a “really nasty” alleged rape.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Friday, May 1 in St John’s car park in Southway.

The suspect is described as black, with short hair and wearing a black coat and jeans.

He reportedly told the victim he was from California and was in his 30s.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Gowen, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, has confirmed the victim is being supported by specialist officers and has been given access to specialist charities and organisations to support her.

She said: “This was a really nasty assault and we need to find the person responsible.

“At this stage there is no indication that the victim knew her attacker.

“A dedicated team of experienced detectives are working hard to identify the man involved and have already carried out extensive enquiries.”

Officers have increased patrols in the area and are carrying out enquiries in Colchester town centre as part of the investigation.

Police are asking if you saw anything, recognise the description of the man, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or any other information, to call them on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/62437/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

MPs from Suffolk ask for siblings to go to same schools on transport

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

Appeal after ‘really nasty’ alleged rape in car park

St John's car park in Colchester in Southway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Don’t break lockdown restrictions to celebrate VE Day, Suffolk warned

People in Suffolk are being asked to stay safe this VE Day Picture: PA/PA WIRE

First ever ‘virtual camping experience’ planned

Preparing for Lowestoft's 'virtual camp'. Picture: Lowestoft Scouts

No ifs or buts – Stop trying to find a lockdown loophole

Trying to stay within the rules of lockdown becomes harder the longer it lasts - but when does a journey outside become non-essential? Picture: UNDRAW
Drive 24