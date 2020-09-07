Why this busy town centre car park won’t be open on Saturday

One of the main car parks in Colchester town centre will be closed on Saturday to allow vital maintenance work to be completed.

Middleborough Car Park, which is run by the borough council, is usually one of the busiest in the town but visitors and workers will have to go elsewhere – Sheepen Road and St Mary’s car parks will be open and motorists are encouraged to make contactless parking payments using MiPermit.

The work is only scheduled to close the car park on Saturday and the council is confident it should be open again for shoppers and other visitors next week.

Mike Lilley, council Portfolio Holder for Communities, Wellbeing and Public Safety, said: “It’s important that we carry out these works as part of essential maintenance and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by the car park closure, but would encourage motorists to make use of the nearby Sheepen Road Car Park or other town centre car parks.”