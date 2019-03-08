Thunderstorms

Care worker jailed for assault on patient

PUBLISHED: 17:43 26 July 2019

Scott Geeson was jailed for 21 months for assaulting a vulnerable patient at Cambian Fairview Hospital in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Scott Geeson was jailed for 21 months for assaulting a vulnerable patient at Cambian Fairview Hospital in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Care worker Scott Geeson has been jailed for 21 months for kicking a mentally ill patient at a Colchester hospital.

The 44-year-old victim, who had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, suffered bruising to his chest and torso, multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung while being cared for at Cambian Fairview Hospital in Boxted Road, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Geeson, 27, of Winnock Road, Colchester, and Lelish Shercan, 27, of Circus Square, Colchester, both admitted an offence of ill-treatment by a carer in June 2016.

Geeson, who admitted kicking the victim, was jailed for 21 months and Shercan was given a 16 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Sentencing Geeson, Judge John Devaux said he had admitted lashing out at the patient and this had included a kick.

Shercan had pleaded guilty on the basis of neglect rather than ill-treatment and that he had found it difficult to report a fellow employee, the judge added.

At an earlier hearing Richard Kelly, prosecuting, said staff at the hospital described the alleged victim, who suffered from schizophrenia, borderline learning difficulties and autism, as "frail, underweight, and weak".

You may also want to watch:

He said the man was obsessed with smoking and would become agitated if he was not allowed a cigarette and lash out at staff.

Jake Taylor, for Geeson, said that what happened was "a single, isolated incident" and his client didn't accept causing all the victim's injuries.

He said that at the time of the offence the victim's behaviour had been difficult and Geeson had been experiencing strong emotions following the death of his mother.

"These two factors resulted in a man of previous good character lashing out," said Mr Taylor.

Sean Hammond, for Shercan, said his client was a shy, quiet and introverted young man.

He had no previous convictions and had never displayed any behaviour of a similar kind prior to this offence.

"The way he behaved on this occasion was completely out of character and a one-off," said Mr Hammond.

"He was presented with a situation he found shocking and he now deeply regrets the way he acted by not intervening."

Mr Hammond said Shercan was remorseful for the suffering caused to the victim and his family.

