LGBT+ tours coming to Colchester Castle

Colchester Castle's 2000 years of LGBT history will be on display in an hour-long tour in February Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Colchester's LGBT+ history will be told in a series of walking tours through the town's historic castle.

In recognition of LGBT History Month, which happens in the UK every February, Colchester Castle will be adding a new tour to its calendar.

Guides will lead members of the public though the hidden stories behind some of the objects on display, from gender-fluid priests in Roman Britain to same-sex love in the medieval court.

Julie Young, portfolio holder for culture and performance, said: "I'm thrilled that we working to support LGBT+ History Month at Colchester Castle.

The tours take place on February 1 and 15, at 11am and 2pm, lasting up to an hour.

They form part of the council's month-long efforts to promote equality and diversity.

Each tour will cost £3 per person.

Book by calling 01206 282 941 or visiting colchester.cimuseums.org.uk/events.