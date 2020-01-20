E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

LGBT+ tours coming to Colchester Castle

PUBLISHED: 18:29 21 January 2020

Colchester Castle's 2000 years of LGBT history will be on display in an hour-long tour in February Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Colchester Castle's 2000 years of LGBT history will be on display in an hour-long tour in February Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Colchester's LGBT+ history will be told in a series of walking tours through the town's historic castle.

In recognition of LGBT History Month, which happens in the UK every February, Colchester Castle will be adding a new tour to its calendar.

Guides will lead members of the public though the hidden stories behind some of the objects on display, from gender-fluid priests in Roman Britain to same-sex love in the medieval court.

You may also want to watch:

Julie Young, portfolio holder for culture and performance, said: "I'm thrilled that we working to support LGBT+ History Month at Colchester Castle.

The tours take place on February 1 and 15, at 11am and 2pm, lasting up to an hour.

They form part of the council's month-long efforts to promote equality and diversity.

Each tour will cost £3 per person.

Book by calling 01206 282 941 or visiting colchester.cimuseums.org.uk/events.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Train hits deer – blocking London Liverpool Street to Norwich line

The 4.30pm service from London Liverpool Street has hit a deer and is blocking all lines. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich MP hopeful of Orwell Bridge solutions in place ‘by next winter’

Closures of the Orwell Bridge have been much publicised in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Man who died in A14 lorry crash is named

The victim of the crash has been named as 54-year-old Andrew Gibbins, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

16 half-term treats to keep families entertained

The Little Prince, a new family show by Luca Silvestrini and Protein Dance is being staged at Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds for half term Photo: Chris Nash
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists