Castle Park reopens after police deal with incident

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:56 AM March 30, 2022
Busy Harwich Harbour Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Castle Park in Colchester had been closed this morning while Essex Police attended an incident - Credit: Archant

Castle Park in Colchester has reopened after emergency services attended an incident in the park. 

The park and surrounding museums were reportedly closed this morning while officers from Essex Police attended. 

In a tweet, Colchester Museums initially said: "Castle Park, Castle and Hollytrees Museum are all closed this morning as the police are responding to an incident in the park. 

"Please avoid the area and take a different route to use Lower Castle Park."

According to Colchester Museums, the park and museums have now reopened. 

The reason behind the closure of the park and museums is not yet known. 

Essex Police has been approached for a comment.

